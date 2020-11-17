FDGE 2020: NBE To Conduct Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test On December 4

  • Home
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a notification for Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test- FDGE 2020. The autonomous regulatory body has announced that the FDGE exam will be held on December 4, 2020, at Delhi.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 3:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a notification for Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test- FDGE 2020. The autonomous regulatory body has announced that the FDGE exam will be held on December 4, 2020, at Delhi.

“National Board of Examinations, an autonomous organisation of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, shall be conducting Foreign Dental Graduate Examination (FDGE) 2020 for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing primary dental qualifications awarded by a dental institution outside India on December 4, 2020, on a Computer-Based Platform at Delhi,” read the notice.

Registered candidates can download the admit card from NBE website - nbe.edu.in from November 27, 2020, onwards.

Here’s direct link to download information bulletin regarding the FDG Examination 2020.

According to the ‘Dental Council of Screening Test Regulations 2009’, the foreign dental graduate test is conducted for Indian nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) and Person of Indian Origin (PIOs) to determine their eligibility for registration with the Dental Council of India (DCI) or any other State Dental Council (SDC).

Foreign Dental Graduate Exam 2020 Dates

