FAQs On Wbmcc.nic.in 2021 NEET UG Counselling

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, which administers the counselling for the state undergraduate medical seats will announce the dates of NEET UG counselling soon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 22, 2021 2:31 pm IST

Wbmcc.nic.in NEET UG counselling dates expected soon
New Delhi:

The wbmcc.nic.in NEET UG counselling will start soon. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, which administers the counselling for the state undergraduate medical seats will announce the dates of NEET UG counselling and activate the link to register for the counselling rounds at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also are yet to announce the dates as to when will counselling start for NEET 2021 UG medical seats.

  1. What will be the application steps for West Bengal NEET UG counselling?

The application for WB NEET UG Counselling 2021 is basic with steps including registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

  1. What is the official website to apply for WB NEET counselling?

The official website for NEET UG Counselling West Bengal is wbmcc.nic.in.

  1. When will the online WB NEET UG counselling for the medical admissions start?

There is no official update as to when WB NEET UG counselling will start. As soon as it starts medical aspirants meeting the NEET cut off 2021 can register and apply online for the state seats when NEET UG counselling starts at the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

  1. What documents will be required for NEET UG WB counselling?

Medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents for admission. These include:

  • NTA NEET UG 2021 admit card

  • NTA NEET 2021 UG score card

  • Birth certificate or Class 10th admit card

  • Class 12 mark sheet and pass certificate

  • Provisional allotment letter

  • Fitness certificate

  • Domicile certificate

  • Caste certificate

    5. Is there any restriction for filling the number of choices?

Last year during NEET 2020 counselling, there were no restrictions in filling the number of choices.

