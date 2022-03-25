  • Home
FAQs On JEE Main 2022 Registration Form Date, Application Process

Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022: Here are some answers to frequently asked questions regarding JEE Main 2022 registration.

Updated: Mar 25, 2022

FAQs On JEE Main 2022 Registration Form Date, Application Process
Answers to frequently asked questions on JEE Main 2022
New Delhi:

The application window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application process will get over on March 31. The engineering aspirants can login at the jeemain.nta.nic website and fill the JEE Main 2022 application form. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will not allow any corrections to the JEE Main 2022 registration form once the application form is submitted.

The JEE Main 2022 which is scheduled to be held between April 21 and May 4 will be held in shifts. Optional questions which were introduced last year will continue to exist in JEE Main 2022 but this year, there is a change – these questions will have negative marking.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding JEE Main 2022 registration

Question: What is the official website to fill JEE Main 2022 application form?

Answer: The JEE Mains 2022 official website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Question: What are the documents required while filling JEE Mains 2022 registration form?

Answer: These are the documents required:

  • Scanned copy of photograph in JPG or JPEG format and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size
  • Scanned signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size in JPG or JPEG format
  • Where applicable, upload scans of documents related to the relevant reserve category. They should be between 50 kb and 300 kb in size

Question: What is JEE Mains 2022 application form date?

Answer: The last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 is March 31.

Question: Who can fill JEE Mains 2022 application form?

Answer: As per JEE Main 2022 eligibility criteria, there is no age limit for the candidates. “The candidates who have passed the class 12/equivalent examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) 2022 examination,” the NTA said.

“However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” it further said.

Question: Will applicants be allowed to edit the JEE Main application form?

Answer: While filling the JEE Main 2022 application form online, applicants must keep in mind that the correction window to modify and edit the registration form will not be available. No correction facility will be given at any stage under any circumstances, an official statement said.

Question: Whether the JEE Main 2022 will be held in a different medium?

Answer: JEE Main 2022 will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, the official statement said.

Question: When will the application window for JEE Main session 2 open?

Answer: The Application window for Session 2 will be re-opened later on after the completion of JEE Main session 1.

JEE Main 2021 Date JEE Main 2022

