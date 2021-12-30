Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi University

Delhi University Reopening 2022: The University of Delhi is not reopening its colleges from January 10, government fact check agency, PIB Fact Check debunk the fake news about the varsity reopening. The fake DU order on December 28 informed that the varsity will reopen colleges for all postgraduate and undergraduate programmes and resume offline classes from January 10.

As per the tweet by PIB Fact Check, "A fake order attributed to @UnivofDelhi claims that University has decided to reopen colleges/departments a offline classes for all PG/UG courses in a phased manner from January 10, 2022. No such order has been issued by the university."

The University of Delhi has also termed the order as fake. "This is fake news. The University of Delhi has not issued any such notification on reopening of Colleges," DU in its tweet mentioned.

For any official notification on admission, academics, exams, the candidates should refer the official website of Delhi University- du.ac.in.