Fake News Alert: Government Will Not Provide 10GB Free Data To Students

While the nation fights to contain the spread of COVID-19, fake news saying that the Centre has decided to provide 10GB internet data to every student in the country in order to help the students appear for exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been doing rounds on social media platforms.

“Due to Corona Virus Schools and colleges have been closed and because of this, the education of students has been affected, so the government is providing free internet (10GB per day) to all the students. So that students can complete their education and also give exams with the help of the internet and online classes,” read the information being circulated on social media.

Claim: It is claimed in a #WhatsApp message that government is providing free internet to all the students so that they can give online exams and complete their education amid #COVID19 pandemic.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by government. pic.twitter.com/LYUCtLrVEW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 6, 2020

However, rejecting the claim, PIB took to Twitter and informed that the government has not made any such announcement and the news is fake. PIB tweeted, “It is claimed in a #WhatsApp message that government is providing free internet to all the students so that they can give online exams and complete their education amid #COVID19 pandemic. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the government.”