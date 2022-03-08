  • Home
  • Education
  • 'Fake' Image Of Class 10 West Bengal Board Exam Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media

'Fake' Image Of Class 10 West Bengal Board Exam Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media

WB Madhyamik Exam: Denying that the question paper was leaked, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the examination said that the paper which was circulated on social media was fake as it has no resemblance with the original one.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 8:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2022 After Two Years: How Was 'Day One'? Students, Teachers' Reactions
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams From Today; Internet Shutdown In Sensitive Areas
WB Madhyamik Exam 2022: No Internet In Some Areas On Exam Days To Stop Cheating
Over 11 Lakh To Appear For WBBSE Madhyamik Exams 2022 Starting Tomorrow; Important Guidelines For Students
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
West Bengal Board Announces Class 10 Madhyamik Exam Admit Card Issue Date
'Fake' Image Of Class 10 West Bengal Board Exam Question Paper Surfaces On Social Media
WB madhyamil exam fake question paper surfaces on social media
Kolkata:

A purported image of the English question paper appeared on social media on Tuesday, the second day of class 10 examinations of the West Bengal board, around an hour ahead of the scheduled start of the test for the subject.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Courses after 10.Click Here.

Denying that the question paper was leaked, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the examination said that the paper which was circulated on social media was fake as it has no resemblance with the original one.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The incident occurred amid temporary suspension of internet services in some areas of the state to thwart cheating in the 'Madhyamik' examination.

The purported image of the questions of the second language English paper appeared in some WhatsApp groups of guardians at around 10.30 am, more than an hour before the examination began.

A board official said the post originated in Malda district.

WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told PTI that the circulated image was fake.

"This is nothing but an act of mischief. There was no leak of the question paper. The exams passed off peacefully," he said.

The state administration has imposed a ban on internet services in select pockets of the state from 11 am to 3:15 pm on March 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 – the time and dates of the class 10 board exam.

The move was necessitated after the purported leak of Madhyamik examination question papers on social media platforms in 2019 and 2020 by some examination centres in Malda and Murshidabad districts.

The examination could not be held last year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are holding the offline exams after a year's break. Students could not sit for exams last year. We won't allow any attempt to disrupt the process," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Regarding Blocking Of Seats
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Regarding Blocking Of Seats
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CBSE Term 1 Results Likely This Week, Says Official
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CBSE Term 1 Results Likely This Week, Says Official
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 From March 24; UPMSP Releases Date Sheets
Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022 From March 24; UPMSP Releases Date Sheets
Haryana Govt To Connect Government And Private Schools Through Twinning Programme
Haryana Govt To Connect Government And Private Schools Through Twinning Programme
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre Stand On Challenge To Age Criteria For Class 1 Admission In Kendriya Vidyalaya
Delhi High Court Seeks Centre Stand On Challenge To Age Criteria For Class 1 Admission In Kendriya Vidyalaya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................