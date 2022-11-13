  • Home
Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Is Circulating On Social Media, Board Clarifies

CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023: CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360, "the 12th datesheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake." CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 9:17 am IST

CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam datesheet 2023 which is circulating on social media is fake. CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360, "the 12th datesheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake." As per reports, CBSE 10th, 12th exams schedule will be released this month, however the official could not confirm and said the datesheet once released will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15. As per the fake schedule, the Class 12 exam will begin with English on February 15 and will be continued till April 9. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of exam. ALSO READ | Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table For 2023 Board Exam

The Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift is from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The answer sheet will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released sample papers for the aspirants preparing for 10th, 12th exams. The 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers on Mathematics, Science, English, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application, other subjects are available on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has also released the marking scheme.

CBSE 12th Board exam cbse board exam 2022
