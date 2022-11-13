Fake CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023 Is Circulating On Social Media, Board Clarifies

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15

CBSE 12th Datesheet 2023: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam datesheet 2023 which is circulating on social media is fake. CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj told Careers360, "the 12th datesheet circulating on WhatsApp is fake." As per reports, CBSE 10th, 12th exams schedule will be released this month, however the official could not confirm and said the datesheet once released will be available on the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Recommended: Start your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

CBSE will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15. As per the fake schedule, the Class 12 exam will begin with English on February 15 and will be continued till April 9. The students will appear for language subjects, Mass Media studies on the last day of exam. ALSO READ | Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Time Table For 2023 Board Exam

The Class 12 exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift and afternoon shift. The morning shift is from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The answer sheet will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released sample papers for the aspirants preparing for 10th, 12th exams. The 10th, 12th subject-wise sample papers on Mathematics, Science, English, Physics, Chemistry, Social Science, Sanskrit, English, Computer Application, other subjects are available on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has also released the marking scheme.