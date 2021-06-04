Facebook India Launches Tech Scholars Programme For Law Students

The FITS programme will run for a period of nine months, commencing in summer 2021

Facebook India on Friday said it has launched a new initiative to provide students from leading law schools in the country a platform for research and mentorship on topics related to technology law and policy. The Facebook India Tech Scholars (FITS) programme has Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co as a knowledge partner.

"The programme aims to provide students from select leading law schools in the country a platform for research and mentorship on topics related to technology law and policy. The first edition of the FITS programme will offer eight law students an opportunity to work on a research project with leading Indian think tanks who will also extend mentorship support to the students," a statement said.

Through its partners in this programme, Facebook hopes to provide budding tech law and policy enthusiasts an experience as they work on an independent research project to study these emerging challenges, it added.

"With rapid advancements in technology and the evolution of technology law and policy in India, the programme is designed to encourage students to develop an independent voice on pressing topics that will have a bearing on future policy discussions in this area," it said.

The maiden edition, the FITS programme 2021-2022, will see the Centre for Internet and Society, the Observer Research Foundation, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace India, and the Software Freedom Law Center participating as mentoring institutions.

The current edition will be open to fourth and fifth-year students from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, the WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, the National Law University, Delhi, and the National Law University, Jodhpur.

