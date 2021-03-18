Explainer: What AICTE’s Revised Eligibility Criteria For Engineering Mean For Students

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE said that its decision has been “misinterpreted” and that the changes brought about are in line with NEP (representational photo)

In its 2021-22 approval handbook, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has altered the eligibility criteria for admission to the four-year BTech or BE programmes in Engineering. Mathematics and Physics at the Class 12-level are no longer compulsory. Candidates need to have studied any combination of three subjects out of the 14 listed. Until last year, Maths and Physics were compulsory. In a later statement, the AICTE said that its decision has been “misinterpreted” and that the changes brought about are in line with the provisions made in the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Soon after the release of the handbook, AICTE said Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will continue to be important subjects in engineering courses.

"Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will continue to be important subjects for certain streams of engineering like mechanical engineering, it's not that these subjects will lose their relevance. However, for streams like Textile Engineering, Agriculture or maybe Biotechnology, students will have an option of not studying the three subjects compulsorily in Class 12 and make up for them through bridge courses later," AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

What changes has AICTE made to the eligibility criteria and what do they mean for engineering applicants?

As per the approval process handbook released by AICTE, now students have to pass Class 12 with a combination of any three subjects of the following: Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronic science, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical vocational subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies or Entrepreneurship.

If the institution feels that a candidate needs instruction in any subject not included in their combination of three but important for the course they have enrolled in, it can hold bridge courses to close the gap.

Why have Physics, Chemistry been made optional?

AICTE said its decision to introduce more subjects to the list of eligibility requirements will make technical education more accessible to students coming from diverse backgrounds and reduce the pressure on students to study topics which are not relevant for higher technical education.

“Presently, the entry to pursue higher education in engineering and technology is based on traditional subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics which actually imposes a barrier to achieve the intended objective of multi-disciplinary outlook,” the council said in its statement.

Does this mean students can take engineering admission without having studied Physics, Maths and Chemistry in Class 12?

Despite the relaxation in the basic criteria, it is up to universities and state bodies to decide on its implementation, said AICTE

“It is an option given by the council which is not binding on the states or universities and for various entrance exams such as JEE, CET etc, they may continue to hold the entrance exams in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as is being done now and gradually decide to conduct exam in other subjects later after discussing and taking decisions in the university senates, academic councils and state level committees,” said the council.

The ‘JEE’ or JEE Main is the Joint Entrance Examination Main, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering and the CETs are the common entrance tests conducted by state governments for admission to state colleges. In short, Physics and Mathematics will continue to be critical for admission as long as these exam bodies continue to include them in the entrance tests.

“In future when NEP shall be implemented in totality then this option can be implemented in its letter and spirit,” the council said.