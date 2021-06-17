Explainer: How CBSE Will Calculate Class 12 Result

Explained: different components of CBSE Class 12 results

CBSE Class 12 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on June 17 announced the method it will use to calculate Class 12 results. As the exams were cancelled, the board this year will use students’ performances in Class 12, Class 11 and Class 10 exams in a 40:30:30 ratio. Though many students have said the scheme is unfair and the board should not use Class 10, 11 marks for Class 12 results, CBSE has explained why it has decided to consider those exams.

Here’s a look at different components of CBSE Class 12 results:

CBSE Class 12 board exams are held for 100 marks. For subjects that have 20 marks in the practical paper, 80 marks come from theory. For subjects with 70 marks in theory, the practical part has 30 marks and so on.

CBSE had earlier directed schools to complete practical exams online and submit the marks before June 28. Therefore, the practical component, and policy for calculation of practical marks, will remain unchanged.

For the theory exams, which has been cancelled, the marks will be calculated as:

Class 12 mid-term, unit test or pre-board: 40 per cent for each subject.

Class 11 final theory exams: 30 per cent for each subject.

The remaining 30 per cent will come from Class 10 final exams. Average theory marks from three best-performing papers will be considered.

For Class 12 marks, it will be up to schools whether they want to give weightage to one or more exams.

Students have criticised the board’s move to use Class 10 and 11 exams but according to CBSE, weightage can not be given to the said Class 12 exams only for two reasons – first, the board said, most of these exams were held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not the conventional method. It may not reflect the true performance of students. Second, these are not exams held by the CBSE and do not meet the goal of “standardised assessment”.

For the current batch, Class 10 board exams were held under normal circumstances and the results may be considered as a measure of “students’ ability” and 30 per cent of the weightage is given to the average theory marks of three best-performing subjects.

However, students may not have been “equally interested” in all Class 10 subjects and may have underperformed in some of them, it said. Additionally, a student’s three best-performing subjects in Class 10 boards may not coincide with subjects being taught in Class 11 and hence, the remaining 30 per cent weightage has been given to Class 11 exam, according to the board.

The CBSE is likely to announce Class 10 results on July 20 and Class 12 results on July 31. For students who are not satisfied with the results, there will be written exams, registrations for which will begin soon.