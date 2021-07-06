  • Home
  • Education
  • Explain Shortcomings In Providing Online Education, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Government, UGC

Explain Shortcomings In Providing Online Education, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Government, UGC

The court direction came when the first bench of Justice Sanjib Kumar Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the authorities to vaccinate students, especially the college-going ones, their teaching and non-teaching staff on a priority basis, against Covid-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 10:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Haryana Government Asks Private Schools To Update Details On Students' Enrolment
Education Minister Launches NIPUN Bharat To Ensure Every Child Attains Foundational Literacy, Numeracy
KVS Class 1 Admission 2021: 3rd Admission List Released; Details Here
Around 50 Per Cent MCD Schools Not Maintaining Pupil-Teacher Ratio Mandated By RTE Act: Manish Sisodia
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ To Launch NIPUN Bharat Tomorrow
Eklavya Schools To Revolutionise Education In Tribal Areas: Union Minister
Explain Shortcomings In Providing Online Education, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Government, UGC
Madras High Court seeks explanation for shortcomings in online education
Chennai:

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to explain the various shortcomings in providing online education to higher education students. The court direction came when the first bench of Justice Sanjib Kumar Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the authorities to vaccinate students, especially the college-going ones, their teaching and non-teaching staff on a priority basis, against Covid-19.

The bench, before which the petitiion from Nervazhi Iyakkam Trust near here came up for hearing Tuesday, ordered the state and the UGC to respond to the plea and also to explain the various shortcomings in providing online teaching to higher education students.

Besides vaccination, the petitioner also said the UGC should address the various shortcomings in the online mode of education such as the challenges in providing internet and online access to all the underprivileged students and impact on mental and physical health due to prolonged online classes. The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
madras high court Virtual Class Room
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
Live | JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
Students, Parents, Teachers Welcome New Pattern Of CBSE's Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Students, Parents, Teachers Welcome New Pattern Of CBSE's Class 10, 12 Board Exams
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced For Pending Sessions, Application Window Reopens Tonight
JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced For Pending Sessions, Application Window Reopens Tonight
.......................... Advertisement ..........................