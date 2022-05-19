  • Home
  • Education
  • Expedite Appointment Of Regular Principals: Delhi University To 32 Colleges

Expedite Appointment Of Regular Principals: Delhi University To 32 Colleges

In a letter, it also asked these colleges to keep on hold the appointment on teaching and non-teaching posts till the time the principals are appointed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 19, 2022 11:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University
Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Jamaica Expressed Interest In Hosting Indian Institutes of Technology: President Ram Nath Kovind
FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 58 Lakh, Sharp Increase In Freshers' Salary
Karnataka To Get AIIMS, Centre Gives Green Signal To State's Request: Health Minister K Sudhakaran
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
Expedite Appointment Of Regular Principals: Delhi University To 32 Colleges
Delhi University asked 32 colleges under it to expedite the appointment of regular principals
New Delhi:

The Delhi University on Thursday asked 32 colleges under it to expedite the appointment of regular principals, officials said. In a letter, it also asked these colleges to keep on hold the appointment on teaching and non-teaching posts till the time the principals are appointed. At present, these 32 colleges of Delhi University do not have regular principals, officials informed. (Also read: 2 DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching, Delhi University Says Not Allowed)

"There are a total of 32 colleges where there are no regular principals. We have asked these colleges to expedite the process for appointing the principals," said Balaram Pani, DU's Dean of Colleges. In the letter to Colleges' governing bodies, the assistant registrar said appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts should not be allowed either on contract, ad hoc or regular basis till a regular principal is appointed. It was conveyed to colleges to take expeditious action in convening the meeting of the selection committee for appointing a regular principal of the college.

"In the meantime, keep a hold on matters about the appointment of teaching and non-teaching posts on contract, ad hoc, guest and regular basis," the letter added. The varsity also said that if any action is taken in filling up the teaching and non-teaching posts, it will be treated null and void.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details
CUET PG 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Apply, Other Details
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
BITSAT 2022 From July 2: How To Score Well? Prepare With This Knockout Programme
NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas On EWS Criteria For Final Hearing In July
NEET PG Admissions: Supreme Court Lists Batch Of Pleas On EWS Criteria For Final Hearing In July
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Tips From Teachers
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................