“Expecting Conducive Atmosphere Around July 5”: ICAI President On Holding Exams

ICAI CA final, inter exams from July 5, "conducive atmosphere expected": ICAI President

At a time when students across the country are urging for postponements of exams amid the Covid pandemic, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in a statement said that a “conducive atmosphere” is expected around July 5 to hold the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams. The ICAI CA Final, Intermediate and PQC exams will start from July 5, 2021. The detailed schedule is yet to be announced by ICAI.

“Expecting conducive atmosphere around July 5 for holding exam,” Nihar Jambusaria, ICAI President said.

The ICAI official in a social media handle requested the students to focus on their study and not wait for the schedule. “..request students to focus on study and don’t wait for schedule which should be there in due course,” the social media post said.

While announcing the CA Final and CA Intermediate postponement news, the institute had said that the new exam dates will be announced at least 25 days before the start of the examinations.

The exams scheduled to start from July 5 will be held for the students under old and new course of ICAI CA final and CA intermediate programmes.

The institute will conduct the ICAI CA Foundation exams between June 24 and June 30, 2021. Recently ICAI had announced two new exam centres for the CA June Foundation exams. The new exam centres that have been added to the list of already announced CA exam centres are Patan in Gujarat and Malegaon in Maharashtra. The ICAI CA foundation papers will be held in two shifts. While Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm, Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English languages.