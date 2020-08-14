Expect That The Supreme Court Will Uphold Decision To Cancel Final Exams: Odisha

Through its advocate on record the Odisha Government reiterated its stand that it is not possible to hold final-year and final-semester UG and PG examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 4:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Odisha Government made its stand on the final-year university exams clear before the Supreme Court on Friday. Through its advocate on record the state government reiterated its stand that it is not possible to hold final-year and final-semester undergraduate and postgraduate examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The State Government expects that the Hon’ble Supreme Court will uphold the decision of the State Government to cancel final term examinations,” Odisha’s Department of Higher Education said on social media.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on a set of petitions challenging the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) July 6 guidelines on exams till August 18. The guidelines made final-year or final-semester exams compulsory in all universities. Odisha’s Department of Higher Education has written to the Centre asking it to reconsider the decisions several times.

One petition was filed by 31 students across states and another by Shiv Sena’s youth wing, Yuva Sena.

The Department of Higher Education, Odisha, in the social media post added: “The State Government of Odisha, through its Advocate on Record, appeared in the Hon’ble Supreme Court today in the case matter relating to cancellation of final term UG/PG examinations.The case will be heard again on Tuesday.”

Earlier, in June universities in Odisha had decided to cancel all the final year and final semester exams. However, the final exams for courses including Medical, Paramedical and Pharmacy courses were not cancelled.

