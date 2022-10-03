  • Home
  • Education
  • Exercise Books, Almanacs To Be Distributed Free Of Cost To Government School Students In Bihar

Exercise Books, Almanacs To Be Distributed Free Of Cost To Government School Students In Bihar

The move is a part of the slew of measures being taken by the government to improve academic standards in the state, said additional chief secretary (ACS) of the state education department, Dipak Kumar Singh.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 4:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi: Fresh Application To Entry-Level Classes Of EWS, Special Needs Children Starts Today
Where School Children Learn From Caterpillars, Butterflies
Students Of Odisha School Set Up By President Droupadi Murmu Participate In 5G Live Demonstration
Digital Platform Implemented In 194 Schools Under Cantonment Boards
Delhi's Education Revolution Has Made Physical Infrastructure Of Schools World-Class: Manish Sisodia
Delhi: Fresh Registration For EWS, Special Needs Children Admission From October 3
Exercise Books, Almanacs To Be Distributed Free Of Cost To Government School Students In Bihar
Bihar government school students to get free books
New Delhi:

In a first, exercise books and almanacs, bearing teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam, along with textbooks, will be distributed free of cost among students of Classes 1 to 8 in all government schools of Bihar. The move is a part of the slew of measures being taken by the government to improve academic standards in the state, said additional chief secretary (ACS) of the state education department, Dipak Kumar Singh.

Teachers will be given diaries to record performances of students and other activities, he said. "This is the first time exercise books will be provided to students of classes 1 to 8 for free. Almanacs carrying relevant information, including social reform initiatives of the state government and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam, will also be given to them.

"Teachers, too, will be getting diaries to maintain day-to-day progress reports," Singh said, adding that the decision was taken by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in consultation with officials of the education department. Earlier, students in government schools were given only textbooks.

Asked about the availability of funds for the new scheme, Singh said that the government has "remarkably increased" allotment for education.

"Our government is committed to improving the quality of education in Bihar. Any expenditure on education is considered an investment. In 2020-21, of the total Rs 12,959 crore spent, Rs 6,054 crore (46.7 per cent) was on elementary education and rest (52.6 per cent) on secondary and higher education," the ACS underlined.

Talking about the almanacs, he said teachings of 'Bapu' and Kalam continue to inspire us all till date. "Children can benefit from these teachings. Along with that, social reforms initiatives of the Bihar government will also find a place in the almanacs,” Mr Singh added.

According to Bihar Economic Survey (2021-22) the total number of primary and upper primary schools in Bihar increased from 72,981 in 2016-17 to 75,295 in 2019-20. "Of these, 42,408 are primary schools and 32,887 upper primary schools. In 2019-20, three best-performing districts in terms of number of schools were -- Patna (4,002), East Champaran (3,852) and Muzaffarpur (3,201). Three districts with the least number of schools were — Sheohar (425), Arwal (555) and Sheikhpura (581)," the survey report added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Bihar government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially
Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially
NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process
NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
CAT 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile In Management Entrance Test
CAT 2022: Tips To Score 100 Percentile In Management Entrance Test
IIT Jodhpur School Of Liberal Arts Launches New Centre On Arts, Digital Immersion
IIT Jodhpur School Of Liberal Arts Launches New Centre On Arts, Digital Immersion
.......................... Advertisement ..........................