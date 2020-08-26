  • Home
  • Education
  • Except Final Semester, Other Exams Cancelled: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Except Final Semester, Other Exams Cancelled: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The move to do away with the intermediate semesters and hold only the final semesters is in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 5:02 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: NEET Admit Card 2020 Released, Demands For Postponement
NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Within 3 Hours
‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement
Further Delay In Conducting JEE, NEET Can Have Serious Repercussions: IIT Delhi Director
NEET, JEE Mains: Mamata Banerjee Urges CMs To Move To Supreme Court For Postponement Of Exams
NEET 2020: Tamil Nadu Government Seeks Exemption For Students Of State
Except Final Semester, Other Exams Cancelled: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Except Final Semester, Other Exams Cancelled: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Chennai:

Except the final semester, other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday. Except the final semester exams, students who have paid fee for subjects related to other semesters and waiting for exams shall be exempted from taking the examinations and they would be awarded marks, he said.

Accepting the request of students considering their welfare and as per the recommendations of a high level committee, the decision has been taken, Palaniswami said in a statement. Also, the move is in sync with the guidelines of the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education, he noted.

Palaniswami said he has directed the Higher Education Department to issue a detailed Government Order on the matter. UG students in their first and second year pursuing Polytechnic, Arts and Science and those in first, second and third year of their engineering courses were exempted from writing their semester exams and allowed to move on to the next academic year by Palaniswami on July 23.

Similarly, first year postgraduate students of Arts, Science and Engineering streams and first and second year MCA students were also given the exemption and allowed to advance to the next year.

Click here for more Education News
semester exam Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: NEET Admit Card 2020 Released, Demands For Postponement
Live | JEE Main, NEET 2020 Live Updates: NEET Admit Card 2020 Released, Demands For Postponement
TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org
TNEA Random Number 2020: Tamil Nadu Releases The List, Check At Tneaonline.org
NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Within 3 Hours
NEET 2020: Over 4 Lakh Admit Cards Downloaded Within 3 Hours
‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement
‘Don’t Download NEET 2020 Admit Card, Take Screenshot And Save’: Students Demanding Postponement
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
COVID-19: Odisha To Reduce Syllabus By 30% For Classes 1 To 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................