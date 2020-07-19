ExamsInCovidASuicide: Students Demand Cancellation Of Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Crisis

“#ExamsInCovidASuicide”, attracted more than 1,20,000 impressions on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

After the University Grants Commission (UGC), higher education regulator, released a statement on the number of universities conducting final year examinations amidst the COVID-19 crisis, students today took to social media platform Twitter to demand the cancellation the exams in view of the safety and health of examinees as the COVID-19 cases are raising in the country. Through the hashtag “#ExamsInCovidASuicide”, which attracted more than 1,20,000 impressions on the micro-blogging site, students demanded not to conduct exams in the pandemic situation.

Yesterday, the UGC has claimed that a total of 755 universities informed the Commission about the status of conducting exams following it had issued revised guidelines to educational institutions across the country for conducting terminal semester and final year examinations by September-end.

Of these 755 universities, the UGC said that 321 were state universities, 274 private, 120 deemed and 40 central universities. Of these, it added, a total of 566 universities had already conducted their exams or were planning to conduct them in August or September.

Out of the total of 560 universities, 194 have already conducted their exams, and 366 are planning to conduct them in August or September, the UGC said.

“Covid-19 is a national disaster, in view of which the UGC should have cancelled final year exams. However, it seems the UGC has not understood the full extent of dilemma the country is facing,” Venkat Balmoor, a student leader, responded to the UGC guidelines.

“In these uncertain times coming up with the decision of conducting exams is worst for students. UGC must have thought of Students rather than their personal benefits,” Anvith Kateel, another student leader wrote.

Another twitter user said the UGC made guidelines sitting in AC rooms and “they don't know the sad reality of infrastructure provided by colleges”.

The Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena has on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the final year exams of universities across states in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai told PTI the petition filed by him was admitted on Saturday.

Besides Maharashtra, seven other states have also cancelled the final year exams.

All educational educations across India were closed for the past few months due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.