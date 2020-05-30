Exams, Results, COVID-19: Five Announcements For Education This Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Exams, Results, COVID-19: Top Five Announcements For Education This Week

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted academic activities across the country. Due to the lockdown, enforced in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, schools and colleges are currently closed. Many have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.

However, as India is now going through the fourth phase of lockdown, important decisions have been made to bring the education system back on track. On May 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA, said that schools, colleges, and educational institutes will be opened after consultations with states and Union Territories.

State boards have started declaring Class 10 and Class 12 exam results, news dates have been announced for a host of entrance tests, and a new task-force will examine the ways in which universities and colleges can conduct exams safely.

Here are the top five announcements for education made this week.

CBSE, ICSE, and ISC Exam Centres

On May 27, Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will allow outstation students to appear for the remaining papers of Class 10 and Class 12 final exams at their present locations.

"Class 10 and 12 students who have to appear in pending board exams but have moved to different state or district during the lockdown when schools were closed, will be able to appear for exams at their present place only...The CBSE will issue a notification in this regard and modalities for registration of such requests," Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

Previously, it was announced that remaining papers of CBSE board exam will be conducted from July 1 to July 15, keeping in view the social distancing norms.

On May 30, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, also announced that it will allow students to appear in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations in their own states, cities or districts.

UGC Task Force And University Exams

On May 28, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ interacted with over 45,000 higher education institute heads, in the webinar “Turning Crisis into Opportunity”, hosted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, or NAAC.

In the webinar, Mr. Pokhriyal ordered universities to constitute special cells to address student issues related to the academic calendar and examinations during the lockdown.

The minister also said that issues related to higher education during coronavirus, including precautionary measures during final year exams scheduled in July, will be taken care of by the UGC task force.

On May 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a meeting with Vice Chancellors of universities, said that exams should be held ensuring all the safety norms, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, and senior officials took part in the conference.

Board Exams And Results

Bihar School Examination Board, or BSEB, declared Bihar Board Class 10 result this week. As many as 14,94,071 students appeared in Class 10 final exam this year. Out of them, 12,04,030 (80.59%) students have passed. BSEB also opened the application window for scrutiny on May 29. The last date to apply for scrutiny is June 12.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP has completed the evaluation of “a little more than 90%” Class 10 and Class 12 board exam answer sheets. Results of UP Board exam are expected by the last week of June.

Nagaland Board of School Education, or NBSE, declared result for HSLC (class 10) and HSSLC (class 12) on May 30. The results are available on the official website, nbsenagaland.com, and unofficial websites including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

The Mizoram government has decided to resume Class 12 board exams, from June 16 and 18. The exams were suspended due to COVID-19.

The Board of Intermediate Education, or BIE, Andhra Pradesh has announced that remaining papers of second-year intermediate exams will be held in June.

State CETs And Other Exams

On May 23, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has announced exam dates for different common entrance tests, or CETs. TSCHE has also extended the last date to apply for the CET exams.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has reopened the application window of MHT CET 2020, in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Candidates can now apply for the exam till midnight on June 1. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, or BOPEE, has also extended the application window of Common Entrance Examination (CET) and Polytechnic Entrance Examination (PET) till midnight on June 15.

Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board, or HPTSB, has postponed Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT 2020) and Himachal Pradesh Lateral Entry Entrance Test (HP LEET 2020) until further notice due to COVID-19 lockdown. Previously, HP PAT 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 17 and HP LEET 2020 scheduled on May 24

Indira Gandhi National Open University, or IGNOU, has extended the deadline for the submission of IGNOU TEE June 2020 to June 15. Previously, last date to submit the exam form for June Term End Exam 2020 was May 31.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, or BITS, has announced that BITS Admission Test, or BITSAT 2020, will be held from August 6 to 10. The exam was previously scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25.

DU Admission 2020

On May 29, Delhi University set tentative dates for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions. The registration window, according to DU will be available from June 8 to June 30.

The university also informed that admission schedules can be modified keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic