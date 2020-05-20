Lockdown 4: CBSE And Five State Boards Announce Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates

Image credit: Shutterstock Lockdown 4: CBSE, State Boards Announce Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates

The new exam dates of several school boards have already been announced for the remaining examinations of Class 10 and Class 12. These include Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (Tamil Nadu SSLC), Karnataka Board and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were disrupted by the announcement of the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended multiple times to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) had ordered all educational institutions and schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and private schools, across the country to suspend classes and exams to ensure safety of students amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many educational institutions went online including government-run schools during the period of lockdown. A web-portal, DIKSHA was also launched by CBSE for the benefit of students from Class 6 to Class 10.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, announced the PM e-Vidya Programme which provides a single platform for all of the government's online, distance and on-air education efforts. It will include one dedicated television channel for every class from Class 1 to 12, and also special content for the differently-abled.

The lockdown, in its fourth phase till May 31, has now has certain relaxations. States like Kerala have decided to conduct their SSLC exam in May itself while CBSE has decided to hold the Class 10 and Class 12 exams over June 1-15.

MHA And Board Exams

Further, Home Minister Amit Shah, on May 20, had granted exemption to boards from the nationwide lockdown rules for conducting the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12.

On his social media handle, Mr Shah said: “Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for Class 10 and 12, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety.”

Given below are the new dates for boards that have officially announced their new schedules.

Revised dates of Class 10 and Class 12 Exams

STATE CLASS ORIGINAL DATES REVISED DATES (Tentative) CBSE 10 March 21- April 30 July 1-15 12 March 31- April 14 July 4-15 TAMIL NADU 10 March 27-April 13 June 1-12 11 March 4-26 June 1-12 12 (only 1 exam left) March 2-24 June 4 KARNATAKA 10 March 27-April 9 May 27 ANDHRA PRADESH 10 March 31- April 17 July 10-17 TELANGANA 10 March 19-April 6 Last Week of May or First Week of June WEST BENGAL 12 March 13-27 June 29-July 6





However, states like Maharashtra and Chattisgarh, had decided not to conduct the remaining exams of Class 10 and Class 12 and promote the students on the basis of the marks obtained in internal assessments.