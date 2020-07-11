‘Exams Essential For Global Acceptance’: HRD Minister Defends UGC Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock HRD Minister defends UGC guidelines

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in response to the criticism levelled at the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the decision to conduct final-year university exams, that performance in examinations are a “reflection of their (students’) ability, performance and reliability that is essential for global acceptance”.

The new UGC guidelines on examinations was released by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6. In the guidelines, UGC instructs universities to conduct final-year end-semester exams by September 30 and conduct compulsory exams for students with backlogs.

The UGC guidelines have come under heavy criticism from various states, students and teachers who accused the commission and MHRD of putting the students’ lives under risk even as COVID-19 infections and deaths surge across the country. Ministers or officials from Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal have already written, or said they will write, to the Centre saying they cannot hold exams. Opposition parties and their students' wings are running campaigns against the.

UGC Guidelines And Academic Credibility

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal , through his official social media account, said: “It is paramount for us to follow the principles of students' health, their safety, fairness and equal opportunity. Also, ensuring the academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally also matters a lot in the education system.”

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that educational evaluation of students is a very important milestone in any education system. Performance in examinations gives students confidence and satisfaction, It is a reflection of their ability, performance and reliability that is essential for global acceptance, “ he added.

Defending the new UGC guidelines, the minister said that the decision was taken “keeping in view the educational interests of a large number of students”. The minister also said that the exams can be run by the university “whenever possible” so that “there is no inconvenience/harm to the students”.