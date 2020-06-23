Exams Cancelled In Universities, Colleges Of Haryana; Says CM

  • Home
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that intermediate and final semester students of universities, technical education institutes, and colleges of the state will be promoted without exam.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that intermediate and final semester exams in the universities, technical education institutes, and colleges of the state have been canceled. The decision to cancel semester exams has been taken keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the educational activities across the country. The students will be promoted to the next upper class.

"Haryana Government has decided not to conduct final semester exams in universities, colleges, and institutes of technical education. Students will be promoted to the next semester,” Mr. Khattar said on social media.

Many states and institutes have already decided to promote college and university students to next semester, as conducting exam during COVID-19 was not possible.

Meanwhile, some institutes, including Delhi University, have decided to conduct online exam for final year students.

