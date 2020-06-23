Image credit: Shutterstock Exams Cancelled In Universities, Colleges Of Haryana; Says CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that intermediate and final semester exams in the universities, technical education institutes, and colleges of the state have been canceled. The decision to cancel semester exams has been taken keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted the educational activities across the country. The students will be promoted to the next upper class.

"Haryana Government has decided not to conduct final semester exams in universities, colleges, and institutes of technical education. Students will be promoted to the next semester,” Mr. Khattar said on social media.

हरियाणा सरकार ने राज्य के विश्वविद्यालयों, महाविद्यालयों तथा तकनीकी शिक्षा से जुड़े संस्थानों में फाइनल सेमेस्टर व इंटरमीडिएट सेमेस्टर की कक्षाओं की परीक्षाएं संचालित न करने का निर्णय लिया है।



इन कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों को अगले सेमेस्टर में प्रमोट कर दिया जाएगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) June 23, 2020

Many states and institutes have already decided to promote college and university students to next semester, as conducting exam during COVID-19 was not possible.

Meanwhile, some institutes, including Delhi University, have decided to conduct online exam for final year students.