Exams Cancelled For Most Law Students; For Final Year, Online Exams Or Projects

There will be no exams for most intermediate semester law students in the country. In a statement issued by the legal education regulator, Bar Council of India, or BCI, on June 9, “All students, except final year students, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year's marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year." This decision is in line with those of several universities including Delhi University and also with the University Grants Commission’s guidelines on holding exams, admissions and classes during COVID-19. However, there will be end-semester exams once the universities reopen, says BCI.

For final-year students, the BCI has given universities the option to either hold online exams -- already controversial -- or mark students on the basis of project reports, research papers or performance in previous semesters.

Online Exams Or Projects

"Final year students of 3 years LLB and 5 years LLB courses may be allowed to appear for online examinations," says BCI’s statement. But online exams are not compulsory.

“The university may allow students to write a project report or research paper for each paper of [the] final year or they may adopt a fool-proof method to double the internal marks of the semester exams already held for such paper,” says the statement.

Ultimately, it is up to the university to decide. “For Final year LLB students...the universities may adopt any other appropriate method which they feel is adequate to satisfy the requirements of regular examination," the statement adds. The same policy applies for students in the final year but still have pending or supplementary exams from previous years to write.

The Council further added that students of intermediate semesters who want to improve their scores can sit for the improvement exams to be held later.