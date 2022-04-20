Exam Date Of JEE Main 2022 On June, July; Eligibility Criteria, List Of Qualifying Examinations

JEE Main 2022 exam date, eligibility criteria

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. While the JEE Main Session 1 will be held from June 20 to June 29, the JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30. The JEE Main registration process is underway. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by April 25.

Recommended: Take a free JEE Main mock test to test your exam prep level. Start Now! Don't Miss: Just study 40% of JEE Main syllabus and score upto 100% (Free!). Download Now! Download Free: JEE Main Previous Years Questions Papers with Solutions. Here! | Sample Papers Take Advantage of : 8 Test Prep, 15 College Predictors, Admission Alerts & more. Subscribe Now!



For appearing in the JEE Main 2022, according to the JEE Main information bulletin, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12, or equivalent examination, in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the entrance exam. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institutes in which they are desirous of taking admission.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

JEE Main 2022: List Of Qualifying Examination

Applicants qualifying any of these exams will be considered eligible to register for JEE Main 2022.