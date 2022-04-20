  • Home
Exam Date Of JEE Main 2022 On June, July; Eligibility Criteria, List Of Qualifying Examinations

JEE Main 2022: For appearing in the JEE Main 2022, according to the JEE Main information bulletin, there is no age limit for the candidates.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 20, 2022 1:48 pm IST
Exam Date Of JEE Main 2022 On June, July; Eligibility Criteria, List Of Qualifying Examinations
JEE Main 2022 exam date, eligibility criteria
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will be held in June and July this year. While the JEE Main Session 1 will be held from June 20 to June 29, the JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted between July 21 and July 30. The JEE Main registration process is underway. Candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in by April 25.

For appearing in the JEE Main 2022, according to the JEE Main information bulletin, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12, or equivalent examination, in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in the entrance exam. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the institutes in which they are desirous of taking admission.

JEE Main 2022: List Of Qualifying Examination

Applicants qualifying any of these exams will be considered eligible to register for JEE Main 2022.

  • The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized central, or state board

  • Intermediate or two-year pre-university examination conducted by a recognized board, or university

  • Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy

  • Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

  • Any public school, board, or university examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

  • Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination

  • A Diploma recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration

  • General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level

  • High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva

  • Candidates who have completed the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class 12 examination

  • In case the Class 12 Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (board or pre-university) examination earlier

JEE Main 2022 JEE Main 2022 Application

