  • Home
  • Education
  • Former IIMC Director General Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University

Former IIMC Director General Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University

Professor Suresh was appointed to the post for four years by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his capacity as the chairman of the General Council of the University, a state government order said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 7, 2020 10:17 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Online Education, The Way Forward In Making Higher Education Affordable, Inclusive: Delhi Lieutenant Governor
Computer Science, Agriculture Be Made Part Of NEP 2020: Rajasthan Governor
NEP 2020 Lacks Roadmap For Implementation: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
We Have To Show 'Maximum Flexibility' In Implementing NEP: Prime Minister Modi
Issue Students With Urgent Needs Digital Degrees Within 7 Working Days: Delhi High Court To DU
Haryana Chief Minister Launches Online Admission Platform For Undergraduate Courses
Former IIMC Director General Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Bhopal's Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University
Ex IIMC Director General Appointed VC Of Bhopal's Journalism University
New Delhi:

Senior journalist and former IIMC Director General Professor K G Suresh was on Monday appointed Vice Chancellor of Bhopal’s Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, an institution funded by the Madhya Pradesh Government. Professor Suresh was appointed to the post for four years by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his capacity as the chairman of the General Council of the University, a state government order said.

Mr Suresh is currently serving as the Dean of the School of Modern Media, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun. Earlier, he has served as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) -- the country’s premier media training institution; and also as a senior consulting editor with the public broadcaster Doordarshan News.

Professor Suresh is a Member of the Academic Council of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University; Society of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata and Research Committee of Indian Council of Social Science Research. He is also a Member of the Advisory Council, Delhi School of Journalism, Delhi University; Academic Council, Central University of Himachal Pradesh and the School Board of Abanindranath Tagore School of Creative Arts and Communication Studies, Assam University, Silchar.

Click here for more Education News
Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEP 2020 Encourages Privatisation, Hurts Spirit Of Cooperative Federalism: Jharkhand Chief Minister
NEP 2020 Encourages Privatisation, Hurts Spirit Of Cooperative Federalism: Jharkhand Chief Minister
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Praises Education Team After Delhi Ranked 2nd Best in Literacy Rate
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Praises Education Team After Delhi Ranked 2nd Best in Literacy Rate
Online Education, The Way Forward In Making Higher Education Affordable, Inclusive: Delhi Lieutenant Governor
Online Education, The Way Forward In Making Higher Education Affordable, Inclusive: Delhi Lieutenant Governor
Computer Science, Agriculture Be Made Part Of NEP 2020: Rajasthan Governor
Computer Science, Agriculture Be Made Part Of NEP 2020: Rajasthan Governor
NEP 2020 Lacks Roadmap For Implementation: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
NEP 2020 Lacks Roadmap For Implementation: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................