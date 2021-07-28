  • Home
EWS Reservation In All-India Quota Of Medical Education

A delegation of NDA MPs belonging to the OBC category, including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all-India quota of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

Updated: Jul 28, 2021 8:19 pm IST

EWS reservation for medical aspirants
New Delhi:

A delegation of NDA MPs belonging to the OBC category, including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all-India quota of undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) delegation included BJP MPs Yadav, Ganesh Singh, Surendra Singh Nagar and Apna Dal (Sonelal) MP and Union Minister Anupriya Patel. The delegation of the ruling coalition handed over a letter to the prime minister, requesting him to implement reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the all-India quota in medical education.

"We....request you to take necessary measures and implement the reservation for OBC and EWS candidates in the all-India quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses," the delegation wrote. In a review meeting earlier this week, the prime minister desired that the issue may be resolved by the ministries concerned on priority, sources had said earlier.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses. Under rules, all states were required to surrender 15 per cent undergraduate and 50 per cent postgraduate medical and dental seats in state-run colleges to a "central pool", with the rest going to a "state pool".

The "central pool" is the all-India quota and students across the country are eligible to apply for admission to this. For admission, SC and ST aspirants have reservation under this quota. "However, the candidates from the OBC category have been denied reservation under the all-India quota," The NDA delegation said. The MPs also congratulated Modi for his exemplary leadership in these trying times of COVID-19 pandemic that has engulfed the whole of humanity.

