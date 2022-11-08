EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action

MK Stalin has convened a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota. Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting.

"This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy," a government release said about the EWS reservation. Therefore, the meeting will discuss the next course of action on this issue.

The Chief Minister has written to all legislature party leaders on the matter and each party can nominate two representatives for the meeting, it said. Mr Stalin had on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict on EWS is a setback to century-long social justice struggle. Tamil Nadu has 69 per cent quota in education and jobs and a case is currently pending in the apex court against the reservation system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)