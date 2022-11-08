  • Home
  • Education
  • EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action

EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action

EWS Quota: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to all legislature party leaders on the matter and each party can nominate two representatives for the meeting.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 4:36 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Jodhpur Researcher's Study Reveals Cost Of Hospitalisation Under Public, Private Sector
Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Hails Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Reservation
UGC Disbursing Fellowship, Scholarship Amounts Through DBT: Panel Chairperson
Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Addresses Newly Admitted Students Of BTech Programme
EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action
MK Stalin has convened a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced convening a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court upholding the 10 per cent economically weaker section (EWS) quota. Chief Minister M K Stalin will chair the meeting.

"This quota system is against social justice and equality and contrary to the social justice policy," a government release said about the EWS reservation. Therefore, the meeting will discuss the next course of action on this issue.

The Chief Minister has written to all legislature party leaders on the matter and each party can nominate two representatives for the meeting, it said. Mr Stalin had on Monday said the Supreme Court verdict on EWS is a setback to century-long social justice struggle. Tamil Nadu has 69 per cent quota in education and jobs and a case is currently pending in the apex court against the reservation system.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
EWS reservation MK Stalin
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form
CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form
MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment Tomorrow
MHT CET Counselling 2022 CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Last Date To Apply For Mop-Up Round
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC Extends Last Date To Apply For Mop-Up Round
.......................... Advertisement ..........................