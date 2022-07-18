  • Home
  • Education
  • EWS Admission In Private Schools: Delhi Government Relaxes Distance Criteria To 3 KM From 1 KM

EWS Admission In Private Schools: Delhi Government Relaxes Distance Criteria To 3 KM From 1 KM

Students seeking admission to entry-level classes in private schools under the EWS, DG and CWSN category will now be able to choose an institution within a 3-km radius of their residence.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 7:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Rationalising Textbooks Done For Speedy Recovery, Compensate Time Loss Due To Covid: Ministry Of Education
No Shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
Assam To Introduce English As Medium Of Instruction For Science, Maths From Class 6
Uttar Pradesh Government To Form Committee To Fix Minimum Age For Madrasas Admission
Bihar Board Admission 2022: Registration Process For BSEB Class 6 Entrance Test Begins; Check Details
EWS Admission In Private Schools: Delhi Government Relaxes Distance Criteria To 3 KM From 1 KM
EWS Admission In Private Schools
New Delhi:

Students seeking admission to entry-level classes in private schools under the EWS, DG and CWSN category will now be able to choose an institution within a 3-km radius of their residence instead of the earlier one kilometre as first preference, according to the Directorate of Education.

Officials said it came to the government's notice that candidates residing in a neighbourhood within one kilometre of a particular school are usually selected in the computerised draw of lots and chances of those residing between one and three kilometres get minimised as most of the seats gets filled.

"In order to ensure uniform opportunity to more and more desirous parents to seek admission of their wards under EWS, DG and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category at entry-level classes in private unaided recognised school of their choice of nearby locality, a measure is being adopted by the DoE for making 0 to 3 km as first preference instead of 0 to 1 km in the interest of deserving eligible candidates," Education Director Himanshu Gupta said.

As per the RTE Act, 2009, all private unaided recognised schools (except the minorities schools) are under obligation to admit children belonging to weaker sections, disadvantaged groups and children with special needs to the extent of at least 25 per cent of the strength in entry-level classes and provide fee and compulsory elementary education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Start From July 21: NTA
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Start From July 21: NTA
CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Tomorrow: Shift Timing; Important Guidelines For Candidates
CUET UG 2022 Day 3 Exam Tomorrow: Shift Timing; Important Guidelines For Candidates
JEECUP 2022 Result Declared At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link Here
JEECUP 2022 Result Declared At Jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Direct Link Here
'Confused Between CUET And Plus Two,' Says ICSE Topper Kanishka Mittal
'Confused Between CUET And Plus Two,' Says ICSE Topper Kanishka Mittal
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................