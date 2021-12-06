'Every Student To Get Quality Education': CM Arvind Kejriwal Vows To Fulfill BR Ambedkar's Dream

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi government will organise 50 shows on the life of BR Ambedkar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Paying tributes to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vowed to fullfill the dream of Ambedkar that every student should get the best possible level of education without having to struggle for it. "I have now taken a vow that I will fulfill his dream. It has been 70 years and still the poor of this country are unable to get quality education. Babasahab Tera Sapna Adhura Kejriwal Karega Pura,” the chief minister said. Hailing Ambedkar for earning two doctorates and 64 masters degrees in his life, Kejriwal said, "while today we find it tough to get even one."

The Delhi government will organise an international level stage play based on the life of BR Ambedkar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 5 onwards.

"The musical play will be based on his life, his thoughts, his ideas and ideology and will have the most famous artists and experts take part in it. A hundred feet stage is being prepared along with a production of international standards. The entry will be free to all so that each and every child can watch the show and seek inspiration from his life. We are perhaps the first nation in the whole world that is trying to extend the reach of Babasahab’s legacy in such a manner.” Kejriwal said. The government will organise 50 shows and the entry will be free for all.

Babasahab is perhaps the greatest son of the Indian soil who spent his whole life to uplift the oppressed, he added.