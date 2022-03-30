  • Home
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Even Cargo, an all-women delivery platform, have signed an MoU to jointly develop a course curriculum for logistics and transportation courses at the varsity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 12:14 pm IST

Even Cargo will help DSEU to develop curriculum for logistics courses
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Even Cargo, an all-women delivery platform, have signed an MoU to jointly develop a course curriculum for logistics and transportation courses at the varsity. With the partnership, Even Cargo will provide industry knowledge and on-ground expertise to enable more women to work in logistics and supply chains, university authorities said.

The enterprise will curate courses, undertake skill-development seminars and industrial visits to ensure holistic engagement and career enhancement of woman students in the logistics sector. Speaking on the tie-up, Ms Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU, said “We are delighted to have Even Cargo on board to work on our logistics and transportation programmes.

Being a skill and entrepreneurship university, our goal is to skill our students and maximise opportunities from skilling." "In sectors such as logistics and support, there is a large persistence of gender gap, and we look forward to bridge this gender gap," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi

