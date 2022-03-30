Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock Even Cargo will help DSEU to develop curriculum for logistics courses

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) and Even Cargo, an all-women delivery platform, have signed an MoU to jointly develop a course curriculum for logistics and transportation courses at the varsity. With the partnership, Even Cargo will provide industry knowledge and on-ground expertise to enable more women to work in logistics and supply chains, university authorities said.

The enterprise will curate courses, undertake skill-development seminars and industrial visits to ensure holistic engagement and career enhancement of woman students in the logistics sector. Speaking on the tie-up, Ms Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor, DSEU, said “We are delighted to have Even Cargo on board to work on our logistics and transportation programmes.

Being a skill and entrepreneurship university, our goal is to skill our students and maximise opportunities from skilling." "In sectors such as logistics and support, there is a large persistence of gender gap, and we look forward to bridge this gender gap," she said.

