Establish Sainik School In Chambal: Madhya Pradesh CM To Defence Minister

The Sainik Schools are a system of schools in India established and managed by the Ministry of Defence's Sainik Schools Society.

Updated: Jul 6, 2020 4:19 pm IST

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought the setting up of a 'sainik school' in Bhind-Morena district in the state's Chambal region where almost every household as someone in the military. He made the demand after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, a public relation department official said.

The official said that Chouhan, as CM in 2017, had allotted 334 hectares of land for setting up a defence ministry institute, as well as a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and in lieu of this the then Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised a sainik school for the Chambal area.

He said the CM apprised the defence minister that land for the school has already been identified. Chouhan told Singh youth from the region join the military in large numbers and a sainik school will help them become not just soldiers but also officers, the official added.

