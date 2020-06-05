Environment Day 2020: Plantation Drive Organized At IIT Bhubaneswar

  • Home
On the eve of World Environment Day, IIT Bhubaneswar organized a plantation drive in the campus adhering to the social distancing parameters in view of COVID-19. It was inaugurated by Professor R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 5, 2020 4:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

On the eve of World Environment Day, IIT Bhubaneswar organized a plantation drive in the campus adhering to the social distancing parameters in view of COVID-19. It was inaugurated by Professor R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Through such initiatives, we would like to set an example and particularly motivate the residents to contribute to the protection of the environment as active stakeholders, who would like to give back to our mother nature by contributing to a sustainable ecosystem. This initiative, I am sure would help in creating more awareness about the importance of growing trees to prevent global warming and thereby reducing pollution," said Professor R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

650%20(8)Plantation drive at IIT Bhubaneswar on the eve of World Environment Day.

"At IIT Bhubaneswar, we also carry research on green technologies aiming at reducing the carbon footprint not only developing a product but also usage of the product," he added.

Professor VR Pedireddi, Dean-Student Affairs, Dr Srinivas Bhaskar and Col (Dr.) Subodh Kumar, Registrar along with other faculty and staff members participated in the plantation drive.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year since 1974. It is the United Nations day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action to protect our environment. This year the theme of World Environment Day 2020 is biodiversity.

