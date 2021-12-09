A 9-member panel has recommended DU to hold a common entrance test for UG admissions

A common entrance test, 50-50 weightage to board and entrance exam marks, normalisation of board exam scores are among Delhi University’s plans for undergraduate admissions next year. The current system of cut-off based admission puts students from boards with “strict” marking policies at a disadvantage, according to Professor Yogesh Singh, the recently-appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university.

"We have many options for admission -- to continue with the existing system, the second could be normalisation of marks of various boards, third could be an entrance test and the fourth can be giving 50 percent weightage to entrance test and 50 percent to (board) marks. Let the academic council and executive council take a call," Prof Singh told PTI in an interview.

This year, DU’s undergraduate admission process was surrounded by controversy. The top colleges had set high cut-offs -- at least 6 colleges had asked 100 per cent for round 1 -- for popular programmes.

Many students from Kerala who secured high marks in Class 12 secured admissions, which, a DU professor described as “marks jihad”.

Panel Recommends Common Entrance Test For DU UG Admission

A nine-member panel constituted by Prof Singh recommended DU to hold a common entrance test to ensure ''substantial objectivity'' in the undergraduate admission process.

The committee was formed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions and suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions, among others.

The highest intake of students this year is from the CBSE Board, followed by the Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education, Board of School Education, Haryana, ICSE and Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, the committee has found.

DU Vice-Chancellor Not In Favor Of Cut-Off Based Admissions

During the PTI interview, Prof Singh said he is not in favor of cut-off based admissions. In such a system, students from boards that have a “lenient” marking system have an advantage over others.

"For instance, UP Board students are not getting admissions in Delhi University. Some boards are not lenient. Even students from Haryana Board and neighbouring states are not getting admission here but we are getting a large number of students from Kerala, but not from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh," Prof Singh said.

"It is a good thing we are popular in Kerala, but we need to resolve this (the other board students not getting admission to DU)," the Vice-Chancellor said.