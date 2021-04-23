Entrance Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19, Latest Updates

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Main, NEET PG, UPCET: Entrance exams postponed due to COVID-19 (representational photo)

Considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases, state and central school education boards have postponed or cancelled board exams. Many centrally-funded and state-run universities too have postponed undergraduate and postgraduate exams. Apart from school and university exams, many entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for UG engineering admission and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG have been deferred.

Here are some major entrance exams that have been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Main 2021 (April)

The JEE Main 2021 April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. While announcing the postponement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said the new dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the examination. The exam was scheduled between April 27 and April 30.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main 2021 April session,” as per the postponement notification

NEET PG 2021

NEET PG, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) stands postponed until further notice. The “decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

The exam was scheduled for April 18.

UPCET 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, or UPCET 2021. The exam was scheduled for May 16 and as per the latest updates, it will be held on June 15. The application window will remain open till May 10.

UPCET scores will be used for admission to programmes offered at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and some other state-run universities of Uttar Pradesh.

Latest updates on CLAT 2021

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), which is held for admission to UG, PG law programmes at the participating National Law Universities (NLUs) is scheduled for June 13. In a recent statement, the Consortium of NLUs, which administers the exam said it is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic situation and take a call in May.

“All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID- 19 situation and will take stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test,” it said.

Apart from these, university entrance exams – Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) entrance exam, BHU Law, Human Rights and Duties Education Research Entrance Test (BHU-RET) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) PhD entrance exams have been postponed.

The three universities had said new dates will be decided later.