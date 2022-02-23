Entrance Exam For RIMC Dehradun To Be Held In Chandigarh On June 4

  • Home
RIMC Admission 2023: The written entrance examination for admission to Dehradun's Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) for January 2023 term will be conducted on June 4 in Chandigarh, the Punjab government said on Wednesday.

Feb 23, 2022

RIMC entrance exam date announced
Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has said in an official statement that the duly completed applications must reach by April 25, 2022.

"Both boys and girls are eligible to apply for admission. Candidates appearing for the entrance test should not be less than 11 and half years but should not have attained the age of 13 years as of January 01, 2023. They should either be studying in Class 7 or have passed Class 7 from any recognized school at the time of admission to the RIMC. Selected candidates will be given admission into Class 8," a spokesperson from the defence services welfare department stated.

It was also stated that the written examination will consist of three papers namely, English, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

The spokesperson further informed that application forms with prospectus and booklet of old question papers can be obtained by making an online payment of Rs 600 for General Candidates and Rs 555 for SC/ST candidates on RIMC website 'www.rimc.gov.in' and that on receipt of payment, the prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers will be dispatched by speed post only.

RIMC, considered a 'Nursery of Leadership', is an Inter-Services institute and a category 'A' establishment of the Ministry of Defense alongside institutions like National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla, Officers' Training Academy, Chennai, and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

The College provides public school education to young students, specially selected through an All India Competitive Examination.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

