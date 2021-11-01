Entrance Exam Concluded, Process Of Conducting Viva-Voce For PhD Students On: JNU

  • Home
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday said the entrance examination (JNUEE-2021) for the 2021-2022 academic session has been concluded and the process of conducting the viva-voce examinations for the PhD students is going on.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 11:08 am IST | Source: PTI

The university is in constant touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is likely to receive the results shortly, an official statement said
New Delhi:

In a statement, the university said it has scheduled the viva-voce examinations for the PhD programmes from October 26 to November 3.

The viva-voce examinations under the JRF categories started on October 26 as scheduled and has been going on smoothly, it added. "However, viva-voce examinations for the JNU Entrance Examination categories have been rescheduled because the final results of the written examinations are awaited from NTA, which is in the process of releasing results of various universities one by one," the statement said.

The university is in constant touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is likely to receive the results shortly, it added.

"Both JNU and NTA are working hard for an early declaration of the results of JNUEE-2021. Accordingly, a fresh schedule of viva-voce examinations for admission into PhD under JNUEE and other programmes of studies will be intimated shortly," the statement said.

It said the JNU is committed to ensure that the new academic session starts as early as feasible to take the university to newer heights.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

JNU Admission JNUEE result JNU PhD Admission
