  • Home
  • Education
  • Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi thanked all the students, parents and teachers who have contributed to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2022.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 12:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
CUET Not To Make Board Exams Irrelevant, Nor Give Push To Coaching Culture: UGC Chairman
ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow
Enthusiasm Towards This Year's Pariksha Pe Charcha Is Phenomenal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked everyone who contributed to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the enthusiasm towards this year's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on April 1 has been phenomenal with lakhs of people having shared their valuable insights and experiences. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is schedule to be held at the Talkatora Stadium here.

"The enthusiasm towards this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed," Mr Modi tweeted. "Looking forward to the programme on 1st April," he said. PPC is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Narandra Modi

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result Date 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Result 'Soon'; Check Where, How to Download Mark Sheet
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
JEE Main 2022 Application: Registration Process To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Delhi Technological University Apprises Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal On Its Achievements
Delhi Technological University Apprises Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal On Its Achievements
I Guarantee Punjabi University Will Be Debt Free: Bhagwant Mann
I Guarantee Punjabi University Will Be Debt Free: Bhagwant Mann
.......................... Advertisement ..........................