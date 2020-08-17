UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Ensure Social Distancing Is Maintained During Competitive Exams

  • Home
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure huge gatherings are not allowed during the entrance and competitive examinations in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:22 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

He said that more examination centres should be established if the need arises. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited a centre where the examination for the post of the Block Education Officer was being held and directed officials that only a few students should be allowed to sit a room so that social distancing norms are followed.

The district magistrate said it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear face masks.

