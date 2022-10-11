  • Home
Ensure Equal Rights For Girls: Kerala Chief Minister On International Day Of Girl Child

The Kerala Chief Minister said that it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 11, 2022 12:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged everyone to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

In a tweet, the Marxist veteran said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

"On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022," he tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

