Andhra Makes English Medium Compulsory In Degree Colleges

As per reports, English medium is to be made compulsory in Andhra Pradesh degree colleges

The Andhra Pradesh Government today has announced that ‘English Medium’ will be made compulsory in all the government, private aided and unaided degree colleges in the state. The direction to include English as a medium of instruction will come into effect from the academic year 2021-22, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Earlier this year, an agreement was also signed between the University of Cambridge and the Urban Development Department of Andhra Pradesh to improve English proficiency. As per the agreement, the University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the Municipal Department, in order to improve English language proficiency.

In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Government had also told the Supreme Court that providing education through English medium would help the poor and marginalised students in bringing better opportunities for career growth.

In April 2020, the High Court had set aside the order for government schools to convert the medium of instruction from Telugu to English. The state government told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which stayed the implementation of such plan for government-run Telugu medium schools, would limit the prospects of the students hailing from weaker strata of society.