  • Home
  • Education
  • Andhra Makes English Medium Compulsory In Degree Colleges

Andhra Makes English Medium Compulsory In Degree Colleges

Andhra Pradesh: The direction to include English as a medium of instruction will come into effect from the academic year 2021-22, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU July 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By June 30
Karnataka To Conduct Semester Exams Soon. Next Academic Year From October
Bihar Intermediate Class 11 Admission To Start From June 19
IIT Ropar Develops Power-Free CPAP Device 'Jivan Vayu'
AKTU Final Semester Exam Schedule Released
JNU Likely To Issue Show-Cause Notices To 5 Students For 'Occupying' Library
Andhra Makes English Medium Compulsory In Degree Colleges
As per reports, English medium is to be made compulsory in Andhra Pradesh degree colleges
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Government today has announced that ‘English Medium’ will be made compulsory in all the government, private aided and unaided degree colleges in the state. The direction to include English as a medium of instruction will come into effect from the academic year 2021-22, the Chief Minister’s office said.

Earlier this year, an agreement was also signed between the University of Cambridge and the Urban Development Department of Andhra Pradesh to improve English proficiency. As per the agreement, the University of Cambridge will provide training to teachers and students under the Municipal Department, in order to improve English language proficiency.

In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh Government had also told the Supreme Court that providing education through English medium would help the poor and marginalised students in bringing better opportunities for career growth.

In April 2020, the High Court had set aside the order for government schools to convert the medium of instruction from Telugu to English. The state government told a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that the Andhra Pradesh High Court order, which stayed the implementation of such plan for government-run Telugu medium schools, would limit the prospects of the students hailing from weaker strata of society.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Education News English medium English medium in Andhra schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
CET Performance Will Not Be A Criterion For BSc Admission: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
CET Performance Will Not Be A Criterion For BSc Admission: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
IGNOU July 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By June 30
IGNOU July 2021 Re-Registration Dates Extended; Apply By June 30
Karnataka To Conduct Semester Exams Soon. Next Academic Year From October
Karnataka To Conduct Semester Exams Soon. Next Academic Year From October
CLAT 2021: Registration For UG, PG Programmes Ends Today
CLAT 2021: Registration For UG, PG Programmes Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................