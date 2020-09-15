AICTE Visvesvaraya Best Teachers Award 2020 To 12 Teachers

The AICTE Visvesvaraya Best Teachers Award 2020 was conferred upon 12 faculty members of AICTE approved institutes today in a virtual ceremony. The awards, introduced this year, were presented as part of the Engineers Day celebrations by the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Mr Pokhriyal also launched SPICES (Scheme for Promoting Interests, Creativity and Ethics among Students) to promote healthy co-curricular activity amongst the students for their all-round development during the virtual event.

Apart from the education minister, several others were also present at the virtual AICTE Visvesvaraya Best Teachers Award 2020. Chairman of AICTE, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe; Vice Chairman of AICTE, Professore MP Poonia; and Member Secretary of AICTE Professor Rajiv Kumar also complimented the awardees during the event and highlighted the importance of teachers in nation building.

Highlighting the AICTE Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Awards 2020, Mr Pokhriyal said that the award has been introduced for the first time to identify teachers and recognize their excellence, best practice and innovativeness in field of higher technical education at national level.

Dr Prashant Pawar of SVERI's College of Engineering, Pandharpur, Maharashtra; Dr Malathy R of Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu; Dr Mohammad Yar of School of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, New Delhi; Dr Shailaja Patil of JSPM'S Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Maharashtra and Dr Janet Jayaraj of Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Tamil Nadu are among the 12 AICTE Visvesvaraya best teachers award holders.

Mentioning the pioneer Mr Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and his contribution, the education minister said: “He is one of the most eminent Engineers and Statesmen of India, whose contribution to the advancement of the country is unforgettable. He was awarded the highest civilian award ‘Bharat Ratna’ in 1955... However, the most important factor in the success of higher education institutions is the quality and engagement of its faculty.”

Earlier this month, the President of India presented the National Teachers' Awards 2020 to 47 teachers for their services as part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.