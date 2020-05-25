Engineering Students Get Online Vocational Training From BSNL Will Bridge Gap Between Industry And Academia

  • Home
COVID-19 Lockdown: BSNL has launched an online vocational training programme for engineering diploma students. The training contains theory classes, videos and job advertisements.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 25, 2020 2:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

BSNL Offers Online Training For Engineering Diploma Students
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Public telecommunications company, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, or BSNL, is conducting online vocational training programmes for engineering diploma students to make the students job-ready.

The training centre of BSNL, Advanced Level Telecom Training Centre (ALTTC), in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been conducting online vocational training programmes for engineering diploma students to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

A statement issued by technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education, said: “There is a need to bridge the gap between industry and academia...India is facing a massive skill gap problem with hundreds of engineers graduating every year and..Skilling offers long lasting solutions on many fronts, the most significant of the being employment generation.”

Previously, ALTTC had been providing offline training programmes like summer training, winter training and project training to students of engineering colleges.

With educational institutes and all organisations being shut from March 25 due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown and all institutions going online, placements and training programmes are affected.

The ALTTC conducted online training courses containing theory classes, videos and job advertisements, as per the AICTE statement, will make the students have hands-on practical experience also.

