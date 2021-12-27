Engineering Education In Mother Tongue To Be An Instrument Of Empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees

Engineering education in local languages and mother tongue will be an instrument of empowerment, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the valedictory session of the 36th India Engineering Congress (IEI) on Monday (December 27). Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that India has been a land of people with scientific temper and robust engineering capabilities and our civilisational history has scientific evidences of structural engineering, water management, maritime engineering, etc.

With the implementation of the visionary NEP 2020, we are integrating education with skills, taking a multidisciplinary approach and making skilling and apprenticeship a part of the main curriculum to prepare our youth for the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/5ScWDaRNrs — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 27, 2021

"With the implementation of the visionary NEP 2020, we are integrating education with skills, taking a multidisciplinary approach and making skilling and apprenticeship a part of the main curriculum to prepare our youth for the 21st century.He further said that introduction of engineering education in local languages and mother tongue in line with the New Education Policy 2020 to be an instrument of empowerment of our youth and will further strengthen our engineering prowess," the minister said. He complimented India Engineering Congress for furthering the countrty's engineering traditions and its role behind building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

At the 36th Indian Engineering Congress. https://t.co/RD5d87zpSM — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 27, 2021





Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees. "We must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community," said the minister. He urged that IEI must endeavour in further strengthening India’s engineering capacity by innovating, knowledge sharing by its members and creating new paradigms of employability and entrepreneurship.