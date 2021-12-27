  • Home
  • Education
  • Engineering Education In Mother Tongue To Be An Instrument Of Empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

Engineering Education In Mother Tongue To Be An Instrument Of Empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees. "We must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community," said the minister

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 27, 2021 8:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Round 1 Allotment Result Out
Year Recap: Amid Pandemic, Education Stories That Made Us Smile In 2021
West Bengal: Fresh Row Over Talk Of Replacing Governor As University Chancellor
Covid, Online Professional Programmes; Here Are Top Trending Courses In 2021
Karnataka CM Bommai Announces Extension Of Raitha Vidya Nidhi For 8th And 9th Standard Rural Girl Students
Punjab Govt To Set Up Chair To Undertake Study On Teachings Of Lord Jesus
Engineering Education In Mother Tongue To Be An Instrument Of Empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees
Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp

Engineering education in local languages and mother tongue will be an instrument of empowerment, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at the valedictory session of the 36th India Engineering Congress (IEI) on Monday (December 27). Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that India has been a land of people with scientific temper and robust engineering capabilities and our civilisational history has scientific evidences of structural engineering, water management, maritime engineering, etc.

"With the implementation of the visionary NEP 2020, we are integrating education with skills, taking a multidisciplinary approach and making skilling and apprenticeship a part of the main curriculum to prepare our youth for the 21st century.He further said that introduction of engineering education in local languages and mother tongue in line with the New Education Policy 2020 to be an instrument of empowerment of our youth and will further strengthen our engineering prowess," the minister said. He complimented India Engineering Congress for furthering the countrty's engineering traditions and its role behind building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.


Pradhan stressed that engineering education should not be restricted to awarding of degrees. "We must collectively work towards removing language barriers in the learning process and building capacity of our engineering community," said the minister. He urged that IEI must endeavour in further strengthening India’s engineering capacity by innovating, knowledge sharing by its members and creating new paradigms of employability and entrepreneurship.

Click here for more Education News
Mother Tongue Mandatory Subject Young Engineer and Scientist Dharmendra Pradhan Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Begins, Schools Need To Verify Online Applications
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Begins, Schools Need To Verify Online Applications
TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Round 1 Allotment Result Out
TN Paramedical Admission 2021: Round 1 Allotment Result Out
With Rising Omicron Cases, Will Physical Classrooms Be Shut Again?
With Rising Omicron Cases, Will Physical Classrooms Be Shut Again?
IP University Admission 2021: Special Round Of Counselling From Dec 28
IP University Admission 2021: Special Round Of Counselling From Dec 28
IIT-Gandhinagar Opens Application Process For PG Programmes In Cognitive Science, Society And Culture
IIT-Gandhinagar Opens Application Process For PG Programmes In Cognitive Science, Society And Culture
.......................... Advertisement ..........................