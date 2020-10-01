  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Asks Schools To Engage All Guest Teachers

Delhi Government Asks Schools To Engage All Guest Teachers

The Delhi Government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 11:19 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Government Directed Private Schools To Take 25% Fee Cut
Unlock 5: Will Decide On Reopening Schools After Mid-November, Says Mamata Banerjee
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: 14 Scientists Receive India’s Highest Science Award
International Translation Day 2020: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year
Nagpur University's Online Exams Postponed Due To Staff Stir
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Engage All Guest Teachers
Delhi Government Asks Schools To Engage All Guest Teachers
New Delhi:

In a relief to guest teachers, the Delhi Government has directed its schools to engage services of all guest teachers who had been hired in the last academic session. There has been uncertainty over the engagement of the 20,000 odd guest teachers - who are paid per day of work - since schools were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The heads of government schools were earlier authorised to call 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff from September 21 for smooth running of teaching, learning and assessment activities, for online teaching and tele counselling and other related work," an official order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

"Hence, in order to ensure smooth functioning of schools, all heads of government schools are hereby directed to engage all such guest teachers (except non-CTET) who were engaged during the last academic session, subject to the availability of vacancy in their schools, within three days positively," it added.

In July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said guest teachers would be re-engaged as part of the remote teaching-learning plan.

The education department had then issued directions to all heads of schools to "engage willing guest teachers and contract teachers, wherever required, for online teaching-learning activities".

Click here for more Education News
delhi government Delhi Government school
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gujarat Government Directed Private Schools To Take 25% Fee Cut
Gujarat Government Directed Private Schools To Take 25% Fee Cut
Unlock 5: Will Decide On Reopening Schools After Mid-November, Says Mamata Banerjee
Unlock 5: Will Decide On Reopening Schools After Mid-November, Says Mamata Banerjee
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
#NEPTransformingIndia: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Student's Queries On NEP Today
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
Unlock 5: States To Decide On Reopening Schools, Online Classes To Continue
CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
CUCET Final Answer Key 2020 Released At Cucetexam.in; Here's The Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................