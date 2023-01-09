  • Home
  • Energy Of Young Minds Motivates Country To Keep Moving Forward: Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it is the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 9, 2023 8:11 am IST | Source: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a 'Yuva Shakti Samvad, at Kota on Sunday
Jaipur:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it is the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward. She also said the country now has a leadership that is not corrupt and works for the good of the people. "It is so invigorating. I am so touched by the presence of such young brains. It does give a lot of motivation when you have such energy. It is that energy that keeps India going forward," Ms Sitharaman said while addressing a 'Yuva Shakti Samvad' here.

Finance Minister said the Centre is working on establishing a medical college in every district of the country and increasing medical and engineering seats by setting up more institutes. Asked about digital university, Ms Sitharaman said significant progress has been made on this front.

"Several far-flung areas that lack coverage of the conventional universities. So Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned the concept of digital university to utilize technology for ensuring the reach of universities to these areas," she said. The Government of India in its Budget 2022-2023 has announced the establishment of digital university. The university will provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.

The Union finance minister urged the youths to remember those who fought for the country as well as the armed forces who are standing tall to thwart any outside aggression. To be in the league of developed nations, corruption-free leadership is important, she said. Hailing Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Ms Sitharaman said the country has a corruption-free leadership.

"We should keep the spirit of hope and optimism for a dedicated and corruption-free leadership which can help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047," she said. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

