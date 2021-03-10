Image credit: IIT Madras Energy Deficiency In Some Brain Cells Cause For Parkinson’s Disease: IIT Madras

Energy deficiency in certain cells in the human brain is a major cause for Parkinson’s Disease (PD), a research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revealed.

This research could lead to scientists and other stakeholders focusing on improving the efficiency of energy delivery to these cells, which might finally lead to a cure for PD, the institute said.

IIT Madras said PD is the second most prominent neurodegenerative disease around the world after Alzheimer’s disease, and there is no cure for it yet. Currently, the medical community is mostly focused only on the management of the disease.

Parkinson’s Disease is caused by the loss of dopaminergic cells in substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc). The cause of this cell loss has not been clearly elucidated before.

The IIT Madras researchers developed a computational model that showed energy deficiency might be a major cause of SNc cell loss in Parkinson’s Disease.

This computational modelling was developed by Dr. Vignayanandam Ravindernath Muddapu, who completed his PhD recently at IIT Madras, under the guidance of Prof. V Srinivasa Chakravarthy, Department of Biotechnology.

The findings of this research have been published recently in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Elaborating on the important findings of this research, Prof. Chakravarthy said, “While existing treatments manage PD symptoms – sometimes with great effect – a cure demands an understanding of the root cause of SNc cell loss. This is the main question addressed in our work: What is the major underlying cause of SNc cell loss in PD?”

“It is quite remarkable that loss of neurons in a small nucleus like SNc can have wide-ranging, devastating effects in all the four major domains of brain function – sensory-motor, cognitive, affective, and autonomous. The sequence of the three computational studies suggests that metabolic deficiency within the basal ganglia circuit is the common underlying factor at the subcellular, cellular, and network level in PD. Thus, we have a reasonably comprehensive theory of the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease,” Prof. Chakravarthy added.