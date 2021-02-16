“End Rumours, Announce NEET Dates”, Request Medical Aspirants

There are several speculations doing rounds regarding the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) dates on the various social media platforms. This has caused more confusion among the aspirants who are already anxiously waiting for the final announcement on NEET exam dates. There have been requests from the students to conduct the national-level medical entrance test twice this year to allow more candidates to appear for the exam.

The Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that NEET UG will be held as per the syllabus determined by the National Testing Agency (NTA) irrespective of the cut in the board exams syllabi. Though, they are still contemplating on whether to conduct the NEET exam twice in a year or not. Careers360 wrote to NTA officials for clarification but received no response till the time of publication.

The NEET aspirants are anxiously asking about the status of the entrance exam this year while requesting to put an end to all the exam-related rumours.

One of the students said “Sir please put an end to all the rumours about NEET 2021 dates. Please announce the dates of NEET 2021. We do not want postponement”.

Some of the students said that if the government will conduct the NEET twice, it must do so at an appropriate gap.

“If NEET 2021 is twice then please keep it once in july and next in august and please announce the dates soon, it's been a long time that we have been waiting for the dates”.

Another student said, “Dear sir students are waiting for NEET 2021 dates . Please conduct NEET 2021 twice for this year”.

Many NEET students have also resorted to the use of memes to request for NEET dates.

“All other exam dates except NEET 2021 is out”, a student said.