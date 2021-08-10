  • Home
  • Education
  • End Admission Process For Classes 6 To 11 By August 17: Uttar Pradesh Government

End Admission Process For Classes 6 To 11 By August 17: Uttar Pradesh Government

The students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 who were promoted without exams this year are yet to complete their registrations for the next classes. The Uttar Pradesh Government has asked the schools and colleges to complete their registrations by August 17, 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 3:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopening In More States, All Latest Updates
Delhi: Written Consent From Parents Among SOPs For Students Visiting Schools
Calcutta High Court Asks West Bengal Government To Submit Student-Teacher Ratio, Other Data In Schools
Delhi: No New Admissions This Session In Classes 6, 7, 11 In RPVVs
Kerala Government Will Consider School Reopening In A Phased Manner: Education Minister
Two Delhi Government School Teachers To Be Trained In America Under Fulbright Teaching Program
End Admission Process For Classes 6 To 11 By August 17: Uttar Pradesh Government
Complete admission process for Class 7-10 and Class 12 by August 17: UP Government to schools and colleges
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Government has asked the schools and colleges to complete the registration and admission processes for 2021-22 session by August 17. The students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 who were promoted without exams this year are yet to complete their registrations for the next classes. The state government has asked the schools and colleges to complete their registrations by August 17, 2021.

Like last year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had to cancel the Class 6 to Class 9 and Class 11 final exams in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic. The students of these classes were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks. The board, this year, also cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage this year in UP Board high school result is 99.53 per cent, it is 97.88 per cent in UPMSP intermediate exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also allowed schools and colleges to resume offline classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from August 16, however, with 50 per cent attendance.

"Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," an official said.

Click here for more Education News
School admissions UP government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
High Court Cancels Maharashtra Government's CET For Junior College Admission
High Court Cancels Maharashtra Government's CET For Junior College Admission
Mumbai University To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17
Mumbai University To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17
JNV Admission 2021: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Begins
JNV Admission 2021: Application For Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 11 Begins
NEET MDS Counselling To Begin On August 20: Centre Tells Supreme Court
NEET MDS Counselling To Begin On August 20: Centre Tells Supreme Court
Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2022, Registration Begins
Xavier Aptitude Test, XAT 2022, Registration Begins
.......................... Advertisement ..........................