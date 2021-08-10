End Admission Process For Classes 6 To 11 By August 17: Uttar Pradesh Government

Complete admission process for Class 7-10 and Class 12 by August 17: UP Government to schools and colleges

The Uttar Pradesh Government has asked the schools and colleges to complete the registration and admission processes for 2021-22 session by August 17. The students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 who were promoted without exams this year are yet to complete their registrations for the next classes. The state government has asked the schools and colleges to complete their registrations by August 17, 2021.

Like last year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had to cancel the Class 6 to Class 9 and Class 11 final exams in view of the second wave of Covid pandemic. The students of these classes were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment marks. The board, this year, also cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The board has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage this year in UP Board high school result is 99.53 per cent, it is 97.88 per cent in UPMSP intermediate exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has also allowed schools and colleges to resume offline classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from August 16, however, with 50 per cent attendance.

"Students of high school and inter classes will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," an official said.