The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges, universities to encourage their students to write on freedom fighters as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 2:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav, is being celebrated to mark 75 years of India's Independence
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges, universities to encourage their students to write on freedom fighters as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav, an initiative taken by the Central Government to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. “This will enable them to realize the struggles and sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for achieving the goal of independent India. This will also inculcate the spirit of patriotism in them,” the UGC said in its letter.

The UGC had earlier listed activities that educational institutes can organise to mark the event.

The UGC has also asked colleges, universities to upload the details of events hosted by them on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).

According to UGC, the idea behind Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav celebrations is to create a vision for “India@2047”.

Social and cultural events from across the country, along with a showcase of technological and scientific achievements of India will be displayed during the event, UGC had earlier said.

The event will also highlight some unknown locations of India and contributions made by freedom fighters, UGC had said.

Recently, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hosted the 44th edition of the National Youth Music Conference as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahaotsav celebrations.

