Encourage Students To Visit National War Memorial: UGC To Universities, Colleges

Image credit: Shutterstock National War Memorial near India Gate

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked affiliated universities and colleges to encourage students to visit the National War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial near Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. The commission said this can be a part of the official study tours for students visiting Delhi.

“These Memorials are a valuable source of inspiration for our future generations. As an initiative to encourage students from universities and colleges to visit these memorials to appreciate the hardships and sacrifices of our soldiers who fought to protect and safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of our country, it is kindly requested that visit to these two memorials may be a part of the "official study tours" for the students visiting Delhi,” the commission said in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of Universities and Principals of colleges.

UGC said these memorials have been established to commemorate the sacrifices of Indian soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation post-Independence.

The National War Memorial pays tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives defending the country during the India-China war of 1962, Indo-Pak wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil conflict of 1999.

The National Police Memorial commemorates the police personnel from the Central and State Police forces who sacrified their lives the line of duty fighting against terrorism, militancy and insurgency.