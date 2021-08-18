Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC

Last date to submit entries for UNESCO 'Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads' photo contest has been extended

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to encourage their students to participate in the third edition of the ‘Silk Roads Photo Contest’ organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of universities and Principals, Directors of colleges and institutes, UGC Secretary Prof Rajnish Jain said: You are requested to give wide publicity about the photo contest to encourage aspiring young student photographers to enter the contest. The entries may be sent latest by 24th August, 2021. This may also be brought to the notice of the colleges/institutions, affiliated to your university.

According to information on the official website of the contest, the deadline has been extended till August 31.

The third edition of UNESCO international photo contest – Youth Eyes on the Silk Roads – is on two themes: Textiles and Clothing, and Intercultural Exchanges in the Time of COVID-19 including in the Field of Textiles and Clothing.

The link to the photo contest is available at unescosilkroadphotocontest.org.

The contest is divided into two age groups – 14 to 17 years, and 18 to 25 years – and winners will be announced separately for each group.

“The contest will culminate with an award ceremony, with three winners selected from each age category. First place winners will receive a professional camera. Second place winners will receive a semi-professional camera, and the prize for third place will be a standard-model digital camera. Subject to Covid-19 restrictions, winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to the award ceremony....” the UNESCO said.